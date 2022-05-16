Post News
News at a Glance
Angry man disrupts church service as he confronts Pastor for allegedly sleeping with his wife (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A dramatic scene ensued after a Ghanaian man stormed a church in Germany to confront its Pastor for allegedly sleeping with his wife.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Drama as man confronts pastor for allegedly sleeping with wife
Olajide TV:
Angry man disrupts church service as he confronts Pastor for allegedly sleeping with his wife
Gist Reel:
A Ghanaian pastor was confronted by a man claiming he sleeps with his wife in Germany, the angry man disrupted the ongoing church service
Edujandon:
Moments Man Disrupted Chruch Service To Confront Pastor For Sleeping With His Wife (Video)
Tori News:
Drama As Angry Husband Disrupts Church Service To Confront Pastor For Allegedly Sleeping With His Wife (video)
More Picks
1
2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2
UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court -
Independent,
17 hours ago
4
UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted — Acting chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
6
Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP -
Nigerian Tribune,
1 day ago
7
2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
8
2023: PDP NWC should shift presidential primary to Lagos ― Bode George -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
9
2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco -
Complete Sports,
20 hours ago
10
Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 -
Peoples Gazette,
24 hours ago
