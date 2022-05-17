Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked the public to disregard the purported adjustment to its timetable and schedule of activities for 2023 general elections making the rounds on social media.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake Vanguard News:
APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake
APC says reports of adjustment to its 2023 election timetable are false The Guardian:
APC says reports of adjustment to its 2023 election timetable are false
APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake Pulse Nigeria:
APC debunks adjustment to its 2023 election timetable is fake
APC Says Reports Of Adjustment To Its 2023 Election Timetable Are False The Street Journal:
APC Says Reports Of Adjustment To Its 2023 Election Timetable Are False
APC says reports of adjustment to its 2023 election timetable are false News Breakers:
APC says reports of adjustment to its 2023 election timetable are false


   More Picks
1 Teenager drags father to Sharia court over refusal to give marriage consent - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
3 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 15 hours ago
4 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
5 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 22 hours ago
6 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
7 2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
8 UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
9 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 18 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info