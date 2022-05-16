Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fans gift BBNaija star Saskay brand new Mercedes Benz on her 22nd birthday (video)
Yaba Left Online  - Big Brother Niaja star, Saskay, was moved to tears on Monday, May 16 as her fans gifted her a brand new Mercedes Benz on her birthday.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

BBNaija The Punch:
BBNaija's Saskay Gets Benz On 22nd Birthday Saskay, a former housemate of reality TV, Big Brother Naija, got a Benz on her 22nd birthday. The car gift was accompanied with a violin player, to serenade her.
Fans Gift Saskay Benz For Her 22nd Birthday (Photos/Video) Information Nigeria:
Fans Gift Saskay Benz For Her 22nd Birthday (Photos/Video)
Fans gift BBNaija star Saskay brand new Mercedes Benz on her 22nd birthday (video) Naija Parrot:
Fans gift BBNaija star Saskay brand new Mercedes Benz on her 22nd birthday (video)
BBNaija’s Saskay cries tears of joy as fans gift her a Benz on her 22nd birthday(Video) Correct Kid:
BBNaija’s Saskay cries tears of joy as fans gift her a Benz on her 22nd birthday(Video)
Fans Of BBNaija Tori News:
Fans Of BBNaija's Saskay Gift Her A Benz On Her 22nd Birthday (Video)


   More Picks
1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 UTME 2022: Malpractice and 3 other reasons by JAMB some results are withheld - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 17 hours ago
4 UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
5 JAMB increases UTME service charge at CBT centres to N2,000 - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Osun not for sale to highest bidder, Oyetola campaign DG replies Adeleke, PDP - Nigerian Tribune, 1 day ago
7 2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 2023: PDP NWC should shift presidential primary to Lagos ― Bode George - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
9 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 20 hours ago
10 Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court adjourns Chidinma Ojukwu's trial till May 23 - Peoples Gazette, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info