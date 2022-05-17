Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US Rapper DaBaby buys popcorn for $100 in Lagos traffic, Nigerians react
Legit  - US rapper, DaBaby left a traffic hawker surprised after he bought packs of popcorn from him and handed him a $100 note. Nigerians have reacted to the video.

20 hours ago
American Rapper Dababy ‘Buys’ Popcorn With $100 From Lagos Street Trader American rapper, Dababy, is in Lagos. He was seen with singer, Davido. On the streets, he bought a few packs of popcorn from a street trader and handed him $100. The Punch:
Dababy gives Lagos hawker $100 after buying popcorn from him (Video) The Info NG:
“Unexpected grace” – Reactions as Dababy buys popcorn from Lagos hawker, gives him $100 (Video) Gbextra Online Portal:
“Unexpected grace” – Reactions as Dababy buys popcorn from Lagos hawker, gives him $100 (Video) Gist Reel:
DaBaby pays hawker $100 after purchasing popcorn from him in Lagos Mp3 Bullet:
American rapper, DaBaby, leaves vendor in shock after he gave him $100 for few sachets of popcorn in Lagos. Instablog 9ja:
US Rapper DaBaby Buys Popcorn For $100 in Lagos Traffic (Video) Tori News:
1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 Terrorists reportedly abduct 30 commuters on Abuja-Kaduna highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Fans gift BBNaija's Saskay brand new Benz on her 22nd birthday, Nigerians react - Legit, 23 hours ago
5 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 14 hours ago
7 Osinbajo, Okonjo-Iweala, others bag Leadership Person of the Year Award - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
8 Gas Explosion, Not Bomb Killed Four, Injured – Kano State Police Reveals - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
9 Justice must be done for the senseless and brutal killing of Deborah Samuel - UN Sec-Gen, Amina Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Musk says Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on spam accounts - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
