Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Turkey has given Russian president,  Vladimir Putin a boost by saying it wont support Finland and Sweden’s bid to join Nato accusing both countries of being a ‘hatchery’ for

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Sweden, Finland To Submit NATO Membership Bid Wednesday
Turkey’s Erdogan rejects Finland, Sweden Peoples Gazette:
Turkey’s Erdogan rejects Finland, Sweden's NATO applications
Turkey Threatens To Block Finland And Sweden From Joining NATO News Breakers:
Turkey Threatens To Block Finland And Sweden From Joining NATO
Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden Olajide TV:
Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato
Turkey Threatens To Block Finland And Sweden Nato Bids | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Turkey Threatens To Block Finland And Sweden Nato Bids | Ladun Liadi's Blog


