Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram: Abubakar Sarki, others neutralised in battle with troops in Sambisa
News photo Daily Post  - Top Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Sarki reportedly controlling the dreaded Sambisa Forest in Borno State, Northeast Nigeria has been killed.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Troops Neutralizes Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Sarki, Others In Sambisa Forest Naija Loaded:
Nigerian Troops Neutralizes Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Sarki, Others In Sambisa Forest
Abubakar Sarki others neutralised in battle with troops in Sambisa Eco City Reporters:
Abubakar Sarki others neutralised in battle with troops in Sambisa
Nigerian Army Kills Top Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Sarki In Sambisa Forest Naija News:
Nigerian Army Kills Top Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Sarki In Sambisa Forest


   More Picks
1 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Fans gift BBNaija's Saskay brand new Benz on her 22nd birthday, Nigerians react - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Gas Explosion, Not Bomb Killed Four, Injured – Kano State Police Reveals - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
5 Justice must be done for the senseless and brutal killing of Deborah Samuel - UN Sec-Gen, Amina Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Musk says Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on spam accounts - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
8 APPLY – 60 Slots for Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa Cohort II – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 19 hours ago
9 Osun 2022: Davido reacts as Ademola Adeleke brags about election funds - The Nation, 14 hours ago
10 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info