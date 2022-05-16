Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

ASUU Strike: Shots Fired As Nigerian Army Disrupts Peaceful Students Protest In Ondo [Photos/Videos]
Naija News  - Operatives of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday disrupted a peaceful protest by students in Akure, Ondo state who were out to kick against the continous shut down of academic institutions.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

