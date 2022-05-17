Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


American Rapper, DaBaby Storms Lagos To Meet Davido
Naija News  - American rapper, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk popularly known as DaBaby, has stormed the city of Lagos, Nigeria.
The musician was hosted by Nigerian musician and philanthropist, David Adeleke better known as Davido.
Naija News understands that ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Welcome to the Motherland world! Famous rapper, Dababy is having a good time with Davido in Nigeria. The American rapper is visiting the country for a shoot with O.B.O. We can Legit:
Welcome to the Motherland world! Famous rapper, Dababy is having a good time with Davido in Nigeria. The American rapper is visiting the country for a shoot with O.B.O. We can't wait to see what they are cooking🔥 📸: @thelagospaparazzi @davido # ...
Davido Hosts American Rapper, DaBaby, In Lagos Information Nigeria:
Davido Hosts American Rapper, DaBaby, In Lagos
American Rapper DaBaby And Davido Shoot Music Video In Lagos Streets, Thrill Fans (Photos, Video) Igbere TV News:
American Rapper DaBaby And Davido Shoot Music Video In Lagos Streets, Thrill Fans (Photos, Video)
#Davido and #DaBaby out on the streets of Isale Eko, Lagos, as they shoot their new music video 🎥 YNaija:
#Davido and #DaBaby out on the streets of Isale Eko, Lagos, as they shoot their new music video 🎥
Davido Hosts American Rapper, DaBaby, In Lagos News Breakers:
Davido Hosts American Rapper, DaBaby, In Lagos
Watch as Davido and Dababy thrill fans in the streets of lagos Mp3 Bullet:
Watch as Davido and Dababy thrill fans in the streets of lagos
Davido introduces Dababy to trenches for music video GL Trends:
Davido introduces Dababy to trenches for music video
Nollywood Gists:
Davido hosts American rapper DaBaby in Lagos


   More Picks
1 NDLEA arrests wanted 'drug baroness,' seals her mansion and drug bunks in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
3 President Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 ‘No future for Nigerian youths in APC and PDP,’ Ex-presidential aspirant says after picking YPP forms - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
8 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 21 hours ago
9 Student reportedly dies, partner in coma after marathon intercourse in Ibadan (video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
10 Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info