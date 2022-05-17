Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Court fixes date to decide transfer of Orji Kalu's N7.1bn fraud trial to Lagos
News photo Daily Post  - The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed July 22 for ruling in the application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking to

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
6 Blogger arrested over report on Ogun gov, lawyer slams Abiodun - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 2023: PDP NWC should shift presidential primary to Lagos ― Bode George - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
9 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
10 Lagos prophet arraigned over missing NOUN undergraduate - The Punch, 16 hours ago
