Gas Explosion, Not Bomb Killed Four, Injured – Kano State Police Reveals
Naija Loaded  - The Kano State Police Command has said a gas cylinder, and not a bomb, exploded in the Sabon Gari area of the state on Tuesday. Samaila Shuaibu Diko, Commissioner of Police, said the explosion occurred at a welding shop adjacent to the primary school ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

