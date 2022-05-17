Gas Explosion, Not Bomb Killed Four, Injured – Kano State Police Reveals Naija Loaded - The Kano State Police Command has said a gas cylinder, and not a bomb, exploded in the Sabon Gari area of the state on Tuesday. Samaila Shuaibu Diko, Commissioner of Police, said the explosion occurred at a welding shop adjacent to the primary school ...



News Credibility Score: 99%