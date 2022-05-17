Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano Explosion Is From Gas Cylinder Not Bomb - Police
The Nigeria Lawyer  - The Kano State Police Command has attributed the incident which occurred at Aba by Court road in Sabon Gari, Fagge Local Government Area of Kano to gas explosion.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

