Indian actress Chethana Raj dies aged 21 after undergoing fat removal surgery

Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
Army makes clarification on corruption allegations against top officers - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
WAFU Zone B Tourney: Flying Eagles Edge Côte d’Ivoire In Semi-finals, Seal 2023 U-20 AFCON Ticket - Complete Sports,
11 hours ago
We never instigated any section to leave Nigeria, Northern Elders Forum replies Presidency - Daily Trust,
4 hours ago
2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord,
18 hours ago
Osinbajo, Okonjo-Iweala, others bag Leadership Person of the Year Award - The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
ASUU Strike: Shots Fired As Nigerian Army Disrupts Peaceful Students Protest In Ondo [Photos/Videos] - Naija News,
22 hours ago
We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike - PM News,
11 hours ago
Collapsed Ikoyi building: No registered builder was part of project – CORBON - Vanguard News,
15 hours ago