Top Nigerian Dailies
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Kylian Mbappe reportedly agrees terms to join Real Madrid and will be announced as a new signing after Champions League final
Linda Ikeji Blog
- PSG star, Kylian Mbappe has agreed terms with Real Madrid, and will be announced as a new signing of the club after the Champions League final next week between Liverpool and Real Madrid, accordin
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
Real confident of completing Mbappe signing
PM News:
Kylian Mbappe says yes to Madrid - P.M. News
The Will:
Real Madrid Hopeful Mbappe Will Sign And Move To Madrid
The Eagle Online:
Mbappe agrees five-year Real Madrid deal
Silverbird TV:
Real Madrid Close To Signing Kylian Mbappe
Tori News:
Mbappe Agrees To Join Real Madrid
More Picks
1
It’s too late to tinker with 2023 elections timelines – INEC — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
24 hours ago
2
Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court -
Independent,
18 hours ago
3
UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted — Acting chairman -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
4
Soldiers accused of shooting at students protesting against ASUU strike in Akure to disperse them (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
42 mins ago
5
2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
6
In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Blogger arrested over report on Ogun gov, lawyer slams Abiodun -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
8
2023: PDP NWC should shift presidential primary to Lagos ― Bode George -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
9
2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco -
Complete Sports,
21 hours ago
10
Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA -
The News Guru,
8 hours ago
