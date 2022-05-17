Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ekiti 2022: ADP chairman dumps party, says national leadership lacks vision
Nigerian Tribune  - A few days after the deputy governorship candidate of the ADP, dumped the party, the state chairman of the party, Olakunle Abegunde has announced his exit from the ADP.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ekiti ADP crisis deepens as chairman, excos dump party The Punch:
Ekiti ADP crisis deepens as chairman, excos dump party
Ekiti election: ADP chairman defects to APC after suspension Daily Post:
Ekiti election: ADP chairman defects to APC after suspension
Ekiti ADP chairman Olakunle resigns, next destination unknown - P.M. News PM News:
Ekiti ADP chairman Olakunle resigns, next destination unknown - P.M. News
ADP Chair in Ekiti dumps party after deputy governorship candidate The Eagle Online:
ADP Chair in Ekiti dumps party after deputy governorship candidate
Ekiti ADP Chairman, Executives Dump Party Naija News:
Ekiti ADP Chairman, Executives Dump Party
Ekiti ADP crisis deepens as chairman, excos dump party News Breakers:
Ekiti ADP crisis deepens as chairman, excos dump party


   More Picks
1 NDLEA arrests wanted 'drug baroness,' seals her mansion and drug bunks in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
3 President Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari - National Accord, 20 hours ago
4 ‘No future for Nigerian youths in APC and PDP,’ Ex-presidential aspirant says after picking YPP forms - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
6 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 15 hours ago
8 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 21 hours ago
9 Student reportedly dies, partner in coma after marathon intercourse in Ibadan (video) - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
10 Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info