Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU shouldn't end strike if accountant general stole N80bn -Reno Omokri
News photo The Punch  - ASUU shouldn't end strike if accountant general stole N80bn -Reno Omokri

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Arrest of Accountant General: You ‘ve no reason to end strike, Reno Omokri tells ASUU Vanguard News:
Arrest of Accountant General: You ‘ve no reason to end strike, Reno Omokri tells ASUU
ASUU Shouldn’t End Strike If Accountant General Stole N80bn -Reno Omokri Information Nigeria:
ASUU Shouldn’t End Strike If Accountant General Stole N80bn -Reno Omokri
ASUU shouldn’t end strike if accountant general stole N80bn -Reno Omokri News Breakers:
ASUU shouldn’t end strike if accountant general stole N80bn -Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri: ASUU shouldn Within Nigeria:
Reno Omokri: ASUU shouldn't end strike if accountant general stole N80bn


   More Picks
1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Fans gift BBNaija's Saskay brand new Benz on her 22nd birthday, Nigerians react - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Blogger arrested over report on Ogun gov, lawyer slams Abiodun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
9 Police arrest three Niger bandits, parade alleged killers of Abuja Corps member - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity looms in Ondo, Ekiti over petrol tanker drivers leadership crisis - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info