Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army
Sahara Reporters  - Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prominent radical Boko Haram preacher, Ari-Difinoma reportedly surrenders to Nigerian Army Daily Post:
Prominent radical Boko Haram preacher, Ari-Difinoma reportedly surrenders to Nigerian Army
Prominent Boko Haram radical preacher, Alhaji Ari-Difinoma surrenders to Nigerian Army The Street Journal:
Prominent Boko Haram radical preacher, Alhaji Ari-Difinoma surrenders to Nigerian Army
Radical Boko Haram preacher and terrorist recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, reportedly surrenders to army Within Nigeria:
Radical Boko Haram preacher and terrorist recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, reportedly surrenders to army
Boko Haram radical priest, leader, surrenders News Breakers:
Boko Haram radical priest, leader, surrenders
Radical Boko Haram Preacher, Ari-Difinoma Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army Tori News:
Radical Boko Haram Preacher, Ari-Difinoma Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army
National Daily:
Boko Haram radical priest, leader, surrenders


   More Picks
1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 20 hours ago
3 UNIOSUN will join ASUU strike once our suspension is lifted  — Acting chairman - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 2023: I am ready for PDP presidential primaries — Peter Obi - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
6 Blogger arrested over report on Ogun gov, lawyer slams Abiodun - The Punch, 16 hours ago
7 2023: PDP NWC should shift presidential primary to Lagos ― Bode George - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
8 2022 WAFCON: Falcons Coach Waldrum Invites 32 Players For Two-Week Camp In Morocco - Complete Sports, 23 hours ago
9 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 10 hours ago
10 Lagos prophet arraigned over missing NOUN undergraduate - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info