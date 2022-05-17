Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari
News photo National Accord  - The new Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPC Ltd.) will be unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 18, 2022. The Chief Executive Officer of [...]

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari The Nation:
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari
Buhari to unveil metamorphosed NNPC July 18 The Guardian:
Buhari to unveil metamorphosed NNPC July 18
PIA: Buhari to unveil reformed NNPC in July Daily Trust:
PIA: Buhari to unveil reformed NNPC in July
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari The Herald:
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari
Buhari to unveil NNPC Ltd July 18 Ripples Nigeria:
Buhari to unveil NNPC Ltd July 18
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari Sundiata Post:
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari News Verge:
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari
Buhari To Unveil New NNPC On July 18 – Kyari The Will:
Buhari To Unveil New NNPC On July 18 – Kyari
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 The News Guru:
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari News Breakers:
Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari
Buhari To Unveil New NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari The New Diplomat:
Buhari To Unveil New NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari
Buhari to unveil metamorphosed NNPC July 18 Tunde Ednut:
Buhari to unveil metamorphosed NNPC July 18
Buhari to unveil metamorphosed NNPC July 18 Within Nigeria:
Buhari to unveil metamorphosed NNPC July 18


   More Picks
1 NDLEA arrests wanted 'drug baroness,' seals her mansion and drug bunks in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 WAFU Zone B Tourney: Flying Eagles Edge Côte d’Ivoire In Semi-finals, Seal 2023 U-20 AFCON Ticket - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
3 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 JAMB disclaims error in its scoring system, says no plan to organise another UTME - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
9 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 20 hours ago
10 Student reportedly dies, partner in coma after marathon intercourse in Ibadan (video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info