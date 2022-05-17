Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pay N40bn owed us for fuel haulage, association urges FG
News photo The Guardian  - The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Tuesday in Sokoto called on the Federal Government to settle the N40 billion debt it owed the association.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

