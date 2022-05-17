Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Terrorists reportedly abduct 30 commuters on Abuja-Kaduna highway (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Terrorists have reportedly abducted over 30 commuters on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in the Katari area of Kaduna State. 

 

Several other commuters were also reportedly shot by the te

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Many travelers abducted as bandits block Kaduna-Abuja highway Daily Trust:
Many travelers abducted as bandits block Kaduna-Abuja highway
Terrorists abduct over 20 along Abuja-Kaduna road Vanguard News:
Terrorists abduct over 20 along Abuja-Kaduna road
Terrorists Attack Kaduna-Abuja Highway, many feared killed, abducted TVC News:
Terrorists Attack Kaduna-Abuja Highway, many feared killed, abducted
Again, terrorists abduct commuters on Abuja-Kaduna highway The Street Journal:
Again, terrorists abduct commuters on Abuja-Kaduna highway


