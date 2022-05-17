Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU Strike: Group Condemns Shooting, Harassment Of Student Protesters By Nigerian Army, Says Action May Provoke Total Shutdown
Sahara Reporters  - A pressure group, the Fund Education Coalition, has condemned the unprovoked harassment of peaceful protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army.SaharaReporters earlier reported how soldiers harassed and shot at students who were protesting against the ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

ASUU strike: Army harassment The Punch:
ASUU strike: Army harassment'll provoke total shutdown, says group
ASUU strike: Army harassment’ll provoke total shutdown, says group News Breakers:
ASUU strike: Army harassment’ll provoke total shutdown, says group
ASUU strike: Army harassment’ll provoke total shutdown, says group Affairs TV:
ASUU strike: Army harassment’ll provoke total shutdown, says group
ASUU strike: Army harassment’ll provoke total shutdown, says group Star News:
ASUU strike: Army harassment’ll provoke total shutdown, says group


   More Picks
1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Jonathan Felicitates With Mary Odili On 70th Birthday, Retirement From Supreme Court - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 Fans gift BBNaija's Saskay brand new Benz on her 22nd birthday, Nigerians react - Legit, 15 hours ago
5 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Blogger arrested over report on Ogun gov, lawyer slams Abiodun - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
9 Police arrest three Niger bandits, parade alleged killers of Abuja Corps member - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 Fuel scarcity looms in Ondo, Ekiti over petrol tanker drivers leadership crisis - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info