Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Deborah: Obi of Onitsha debunk media report, asking Igbo to flee North
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Deborah: Obi of Onitsha debunk media report, asking Igbo to flee North

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has debunked media reports attributed to him that he called on Igbo living in the North to flee the region ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Blasphemy: I never asked Igbo to flee North, says Obi of Onitsha The Punch:
Blasphemy: I never asked Igbo to flee North, says Obi of Onitsha
Blasphemy: I never asked Igbo to flee North, says Obi of Onitsha News Breakers:
Blasphemy: I never asked Igbo to flee North, says Obi of Onitsha
FAKE NEWS Obi of Onitsha didn’t ask Igbo living in north to relocate, says palace Studio CB55:
FAKE NEWS Obi of Onitsha didn’t ask Igbo living in north to relocate, says palace
Deborah Samuel: I Didn’t Ask Igbos Living In The North To Relocate – Obi Of Onitsha Naija News:
Deborah Samuel: I Didn’t Ask Igbos Living In The North To Relocate – Obi Of Onitsha
Deborah Samuel: I Didn’t Ask Igbos Living In The North To Flee – Obi Of Onitsha Tori News:
Deborah Samuel: I Didn’t Ask Igbos Living In The North To Flee – Obi Of Onitsha


   More Picks
1 NDLEA arrests wanted 'drug baroness,' seals her mansion and drug bunks in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 WAFU Zone B Tourney: Flying Eagles Edge Côte d’Ivoire In Semi-finals, Seal 2023 U-20 AFCON Ticket - Complete Sports, 12 hours ago
3 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 JAMB disclaims error in its scoring system, says no plan to organise another UTME - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 17 hours ago
8 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 13 hours ago
9 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 20 hours ago
10 Student reportedly dies, partner in coma after marathon intercourse in Ibadan (video) - Yaba Left Online, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info