Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition

< ... Sahara Reporters - A Delta State High Court sitting in Kwale has discharged an order restraining the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria from removing Governor Godwin Emefiele over his 2023 political ambition with the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.< ...



