Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition
Sahara Reporters  - A Delta State High Court sitting in Kwale has discharged an order restraining the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria from removing Governor Godwin Emefiele over his 2023 political ambition with the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.
< ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Presidential ambition: Court vacates order restraining CBN from sacking Emefiele Nigerian Tribune:
Presidential ambition: Court vacates order restraining CBN from sacking Emefiele
Channels Television:
Court Discharges Restraining Order From Sacking Emefiele Over Presidential Ambition
CKN Nigeria:
2023: Court Vacates Order Restraining CBN, FG From Sacking Emefiele
2023: Court restrains CBN, INEC from stopping Godwin Emefiele from contesting Pulse Nigeria:
2023: Court restrains CBN, INEC from stopping Godwin Emefiele from contesting
Khor Gist:
Court Discharges Restraining Order From Sacking Emefiele Over Presidential Ambition


   More Picks
1 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket dangerous, Igbos should produce President - Fani-Kayode - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
2 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Fans gift BBNaija's Saskay brand new Benz on her 22nd birthday, Nigerians react - Legit, 17 hours ago
4 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 8 hours ago
6 NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
7 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
8 Police arrest three Niger bandits, parade alleged killers of Abuja Corps member - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
9 Osun 2022: Davido reacts as Ademola Adeleke brags about election funds - The Nation, 9 hours ago
10 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info