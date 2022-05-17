Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries’ll prevent aviation fuel scarcity— Minister
The Punch  - Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, said the scarcity of jet A1 and the ensuing high cost will only be resolved sustainably when the Dangote and Port Harcourt refineries begin operation.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG banks on Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries to end aviation fuel scarcity, export The Sun:
FG banks on Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries to end aviation fuel scarcity, export
Nigerian govt hoping on Dangote refinery to solve scarcity, high price of aviation fuel Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt hoping on Dangote refinery to solve scarcity, high price of aviation fuel
Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries’ll prevent aviation fuel scarcity – Sirika News Breakers:
Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries’ll prevent aviation fuel scarcity – Sirika
Minister: Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries will prevent aviation fuel scarcity Within Nigeria:
Minister: Dangote, Port Harcourt refineries will prevent aviation fuel scarcity


   More Picks
1 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Army makes clarification on corruption allegations against top officers - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 WAFU Zone B Tourney: Flying Eagles Edge Côte d’Ivoire In Semi-finals, Seal 2023 U-20 AFCON Ticket - Complete Sports, 11 hours ago
5 We never instigated any section to leave Nigeria, Northern Elders Forum replies Presidency - Daily Trust, 4 hours ago
6 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 18 hours ago
7 Osinbajo, Okonjo-Iweala, others bag Leadership Person of the Year Award - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
8 ASUU Strike: Shots Fired As Nigerian Army Disrupts Peaceful Students Protest In Ondo [Photos/Videos] - Naija News, 22 hours ago
9 We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike - PM News, 11 hours ago
10 Collapsed Ikoyi building:  No registered builder was part of project – CORBON - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info