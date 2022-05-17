Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: US vows to impose visa restriction on promoters of violence
News photo The Punch  - The United States of America said it would impose visa restrictions on anyone who promotes violence as Nigeria holds its  general election in 2023.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: US threatens to impose visa restrictions on promoters of violence in Nigeria Ripples Nigeria:
2023: US threatens to impose visa restrictions on promoters of violence in Nigeria
U.S. visa ban for promoters of violence in Nigeria’s 2023 election PM News:
U.S. visa ban for promoters of violence in Nigeria’s 2023 election
2023: US vows to impose visa restriction on promoters of violence Within Nigeria:
2023: US vows to impose visa restriction on promoters of violence
2023: US vows to impose visa restriction on promoters of violence Tunde Ednut:
2023: US vows to impose visa restriction on promoters of violence


   More Picks
1 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Fans gift BBNaija's Saskay brand new Benz on her 22nd birthday, Nigerians react - Legit, 21 hours ago
3 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Gas Explosion, Not Bomb Killed Four, Injured – Kano State Police Reveals - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
5 Justice must be done for the senseless and brutal killing of Deborah Samuel - UN Sec-Gen, Amina Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Musk says Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on spam accounts - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
7 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
8 APPLY – 60 Slots for Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa Cohort II – TechEconomy.ng - Tech Economy, 20 hours ago
9 Osun 2022: Davido reacts as Ademola Adeleke brags about election funds - The Nation, 14 hours ago
10 Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info