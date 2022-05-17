Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike
PM News  - Wike, told the delegates that he is the best PDP aspirant that has the capacity to secure electoral victory for the party and implement policies that will truly rescue Nigeria.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

We need president who believes in Nigeria’s unity - Wike – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
We need president who believes in Nigeria’s unity - Wike – The Sun Nigeria
We need a President who believes in Nigeria’s unity -Wike Champion Newspapers:
We need a President who believes in Nigeria’s unity -Wike
We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike News Breakers:
We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike
We Need President Who Believes In Unity Of Nigeria -Wike The Tide:
We Need President Who Believes In Unity Of Nigeria -Wike


   More Picks
1 Terrorists reportedly abduct 30 commuters on Abuja-Kaduna highway (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 In Nigeria, you fuel your generator to run your business and use the profit to pay NEPA bill - Helen Paul addresses the plight of business owners - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden's attempt to to join Nato - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries - National Accord, 15 hours ago
5 We never instigated any section to leave Nigeria, Northern Elders Forum replies Presidency - Daily Trust, 1 hour ago
6 Osinbajo, Okonjo-Iweala, others bag Leadership Person of the Year Award - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
7 Gas Explosion, Not Bomb Killed Four, Injured – Kano State Police Reveals - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
8 Justice must be done for the senseless and brutal killing of Deborah Samuel - UN Sec-Gen, Amina Mohammed - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Musk says Twitter purchase will not go ahead without clarity on spam accounts - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Take action against attacks on judiciary – Wike urges NBA - The News Guru, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info