ASUU Strike: Group Condemns Shooting, Harassment Of Student Protesters By Nigerian Army, Says Action May Provoke Total Shutdown
News Breakers  - A pressure group, the Fund Education Coalition, has condemned the unprovoked harassment of peaceful protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army. SaharaReporters earlier reported how soldiers harassed and shot at students who were protesting against ...

5 hours ago
