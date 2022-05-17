WAFU Zone B Tourney: Flying Eagles Edge Côte d’Ivoire In Semi-finals, Seal 2023 U-20 AFCON Ticket

In the second semi-final of the WAFU Zone B tournament in Niger Republic on Tuesday, the Flying defeated Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 after extra time.



