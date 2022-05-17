Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Yahoo boy reports another Yahoo boy who scammed his Russian woman to Delta state police command spokesperson
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The spokesperson of the Delta state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, has shared the story of how an internet fraudster popularly referred to as Yahoo boy, reported another Yahoo boy for scam

