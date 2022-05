Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria Sahara Reporters - Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Director, Publicity and Advocacy, NEF, in a statement on Tuesday night, said a presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, who made the claim, neither quoted a single word in the statement he attributed to the Forum nor mentioned its ...



News Credibility Score: 99%