News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Man asks lady to walk back home following her refusal to go to his house with him after a date (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Man asks lady to walk back home following her refusal to go to his house with him after a date (video)
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Lady told in video to trek back home after she refused to go to her date's house
Naija Loaded:
Man Asks Lady To Trek Home After She Refused To Go Home With Him After A Date (Video)
Olajide TV:
Man asks lady to walk back home following her refusal to go to his house with him after a date (video)
Naija Parrot:
Man asks lady to walk back home after she refused to follow him to his house after a date (video)
Gist Reel:
Man ask lady to walk back home if she doesn’t follow him home after their dinner date
Tori News:
Man Asks Lady To Trek Home After She Refused To Go Home With Him After A Date (Video)
More Picks
1
NDLEA arrests wanted 'drug baroness,' seals her mansion and drug bunks in Delta -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
3
President Buhari to unveil new NNPC Ltd July 18 – Kyari -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
4
‘No future for Nigerian youths in APC and PDP,’ Ex-presidential aspirant says after picking YPP forms -
Ripples Nigeria,
15 hours ago
5
Radical Boko Haram Preacher And Terrorist Recruiter, Ari-Difinoma, Reportedly Surrenders To Nigerian Army -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
6
NCAA cautions pilots, airline operators over current hazardous rainy season -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day -
Complete Sports,
15 hours ago
8
2023: INEC cautions political parties against non-transparent primaries -
National Accord,
21 hours ago
9
Student reportedly dies, partner in coma after marathon intercourse in Ibadan (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
10
Court Vacates Order Restraining Central Bank From Sacking Bank Governor, Emefiele, Over Presidential Ambition -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
