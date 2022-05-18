Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Unknown gunmen storm Ebonyi LGA chairman's home, kill three relatives, guard
Legit  - The heavily armed terrorists invaded the home of the Ebonyi local government official and killed his elder brother, two of his nephews, and a security guard.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

