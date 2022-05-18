Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Malami, Tallen Attend FEC Meeting After Withdrawing Political Ambitions
News photo Channels Television  -   The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen are attending the Federal Executive Council meeting a few days after withdrawing their political ambitions.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

