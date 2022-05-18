Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: APC youth leader invites Tinubu, Amaechi, Lawan, other presidential aspirants to town hall meeting
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Ahead of the All Progressives Congress presidential convention, the National Youth Leader of the party, Dayo Israel, has invited all the party's

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC Youths Demand Agenda From Presidential Aspirants Leadership:
APC Youths Demand Agenda From Presidential Aspirants
APC youths invite Tinubu, Osinbajo, 26 others to town hall The Punch:
APC youths invite Tinubu, Osinbajo, 26 others to town hall
2023: APC Youth Wing announces Ohiare as committee Co-chair, invites presidential aspirants to townhall Daily Post:
2023: APC Youth Wing announces Ohiare as committee Co-chair, invites presidential aspirants to townhall
APC youth wing invites presidential aspirants for town hall meeting News Diary Online:
APC youth wing invites presidential aspirants for town hall meeting
2023: Tell us what you have for us – APC youths to presidential aspirants Nigerian Eye:
2023: Tell us what you have for us – APC youths to presidential aspirants


   More Picks
1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 15 hours ago
3 Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
5 Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects - The Nation, 18 hours ago
6 2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board - The Herald, 22 hours ago
7 Fan stirs speculations about domestic violence in Helen Paul’s marriage - Gist Reel, 18 hours ago
8 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
9 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 12 hours ago
10 ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info