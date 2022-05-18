Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Assailants kill 4 persons in Ebonyi community, set building ablaze — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Tension engulfed Ekpaomaka community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi on Wednesday as gunmen invaded the community, killed four persons and set a building ablaze.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen kill four, set building ablaze in Ebonyi The Nation:
Gunmen kill four, set building ablaze in Ebonyi
Channels Television:
Gunmen Attack Delta Community, Kill One And Set Four Vehicles Ablaze
Gunmen Attack Delta Community, Kill One And Set Four Vehicles Ablaze Information Nigeria:
Gunmen Attack Delta Community, Kill One And Set Four Vehicles Ablaze
Assailants kill 4 persons in Ebonyi community, set building ablaze Prompt News:
Assailants kill 4 persons in Ebonyi community, set building ablaze
Assailants kill 4 persons in Ebonyi community, set building ablaze News Diary Online:
Assailants kill 4 persons in Ebonyi community, set building ablaze
Panic As Gunmen Kill Four People, Set Building Ablaze In Ebonyi Tori News:
Panic As Gunmen Kill Four People, Set Building Ablaze In Ebonyi


   More Picks
1 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
2 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 15 hours ago
3 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
9 Kwara Assembly declares lawmaker's seat vacant for defecting to SDP - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
10 FAAN Launches App For Airport Taxi - Leadership, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info