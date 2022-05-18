Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Niger Gov, Bello swears in seven new commissioners
News photo Daily Post  - Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has charged the seven newly sworn-in commissioners to add value to the various ministries they have been

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Niger Gov Swears in Seven New Commissioners This Day:
Niger Gov Swears in Seven New Commissioners
Niger Governor, Sani Bello appoints seven new commissioners Nigerian Tribune:
Niger Governor, Sani Bello appoints seven new commissioners
Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger News Diary Online:
Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger
Gov. Bello swears-in seven new commissioners in Niger State The Eagle Online:
Gov. Bello swears-in seven new commissioners in Niger State
Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger Pulse Nigeria:
Bello swears-in 7 new commissioners for Niger


   More Picks
1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 13 hours ago
2 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 We?ve always said that the Accountant-General office is a fraud - ASUU speaks on arrest of Accountant-General over N80bn fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Native doctor spotted in viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 24 hours ago
6 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
8 2023: Tinubu promises to navigate Nigeria to prosperity - National Accord, 19 hours ago
9 We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike - PM News, 24 hours ago
10 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info