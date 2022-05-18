Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Zamfara PDP chairman suspended over anti-party activities
News photo The Punch  - The state working committee of Zamfara State's Peoples Democratic Party has announced the suspension of the state's party Chairman, Retired Colonel Bala Mande, until the conclusion of investigation into the allegations raised against him of selling the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Zamfara PDP suspends chairman over alleged anti-party activities Daily Post:
Zamfara PDP suspends chairman over alleged anti-party activities
Zamfara PDP chairman suspended Ripples Nigeria:
Zamfara PDP chairman suspended
Zamfara PDP Suspends State Chairman For Anti-Party Activities The Will:
Zamfara PDP Suspends State Chairman For Anti-Party Activities
Zamfara PDP chairman suspended over anti-party activities Within Nigeria:
Zamfara PDP chairman suspended over anti-party activities
Zamfara PDP chairman suspended over anti-party activities News Breakers:
Zamfara PDP chairman suspended over anti-party activities


   More Picks
1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 2023: I’ll devolve power to states, LGAs – Atiku promises Kaduna delegates - The Herald, 14 hours ago
4 We?ve always said that the Accountant-General office is a fraud - ASUU speaks on arrest of Accountant-General over N80bn fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Native doctor spotted in viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
7 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 2023: Tinubu promises to navigate Nigeria to prosperity - National Accord, 17 hours ago
9 We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info