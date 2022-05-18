Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu announces total ban of Okada operation in six local governments (Video)
The Street Journal  - overnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has announced a total ban of Okada operations in some local governments in the state effective

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

