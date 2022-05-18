Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP
The Nation  - The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has described its 2023 presidential candidate, Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso as “a messenger of God’’ who wants to fight hunger and reunite Nigeria. Rev. Emma Agubanze, Member, Spiritual Committee of NNPP, stated in Lagos on ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP The Herald:
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP National Accord:
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP News Diary Online:
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP Daily Nigerian:
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP Sundiata Post:
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP News Breakers:
Kwankwaso is messenger of God to fight hunger, unite Nigeria – NNPP


   More Picks
1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 12 hours ago
2 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
3 2023: I’ll devolve power to states, LGAs – Atiku promises Kaduna delegates - The Herald, 14 hours ago
4 We?ve always said that the Accountant-General office is a fraud - ASUU speaks on arrest of Accountant-General over N80bn fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Native doctor spotted in viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 22 hours ago
7 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 3 hours ago
8 2023: Tinubu promises to navigate Nigeria to prosperity - National Accord, 17 hours ago
9 We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike - PM News, 22 hours ago
10 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info