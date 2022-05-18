Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'Attempted terrorism' will now be dealt with by execution in Belarus - President Lukashenko brings in the death penalty for his political opponents
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Belarus dictator, Alexander Lukashenko has introduced death penalty for political opponents accused of bogus 'attempted terrorism' charges.

 

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Belarus introduces death penalty for The Guardian:
Belarus introduces death penalty for 'attempted' terrorism
Channels Television:
Belarus Introduces Death Penalty For ‘Attempted’ Terrorism
Belarus Introduces Death Penalty For The Street Journal:
Belarus Introduces Death Penalty For 'attempted' Terrorism
Belarus introduces death penalty for ‘attempted’ terrorism News Breakers:
Belarus introduces death penalty for ‘attempted’ terrorism


