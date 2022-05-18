Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Adopt Jonathan as APC consensus candidate, group begs Buhari
News photo Vanguard News  - By Dirisu Yakubu Ahead of the May 30 Presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a political pressure group, Save Nigeria-Buhari Ambassadors, SNBA, Wednesday,

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Cross River APC group makes case for consensus The Guardian:
Cross River APC group makes case for consensus
Cross River APC Group Makes Case For Consensus The Street Journal:
Cross River APC Group Makes Case For Consensus
2023: Adopt Goodluck Jonathan as APC consensus candidate – Group tells APC News Diary Online:
2023: Adopt Goodluck Jonathan as APC consensus candidate – Group tells APC
2023: Adopt Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate – Group Tells APC Fresh Reporters:
2023: Adopt Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate – Group Tells APC
2023: Adopt Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate, Group Begs Buhari Tori News:
2023: Adopt Jonathan As APC Consensus Candidate, Group Begs Buhari


   More Picks
1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 10 hours ago
2 Northern Elders, NEF Tackles Presidency, Denies Asking Other Regions To Secede From Nigeria - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 Native doctor spotted in viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Liverpool Secure Comeback Win Vs Southampton To Take Title Race To Final Day - Complete Sports, 21 hours ago
5 We?ve always said that the Accountant-General office is a fraud - ASUU speaks on arrest of Accountant-General over N80bn fraud - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 1 hour ago
7 2023: Tinubu promises to navigate Nigeria to prosperity - National Accord, 16 hours ago
8 We need a president who believes in unity of Nigeria- Wike - PM News, 20 hours ago
9 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 6 hours ago
10 2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board - The Herald, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info