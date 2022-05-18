Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chris Brown set to release a new album, features Wizkid, Lil Wayne and others
The News Chronicle  - American singer, dancer and actor, Christopher Maurice Brown, popularly known as Chris Brown has announced the release date of his new album, titled ‘’Breezy’’.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Chris Brown To Feature Wizkid On New Album The Guardian:
Chris Brown To Feature Wizkid On New Album 'Breezy'
Na dem dey rush starboy – Fans excited as Chris Brown says Wizkid will be on his new album The Info NG:
Na dem dey rush starboy – Fans excited as Chris Brown says Wizkid will be on his new album
Chris Brown Reveals Wizkid Will Appear on His Upcoming "Breezy" Album Bella Naija:
Chris Brown Reveals Wizkid Will Appear on His Upcoming "Breezy" Album
Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, Pulse Nigeria:
Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'
Chris Brown To Feature Wizkid On New Album The Street Journal:
Chris Brown To Feature Wizkid On New Album 'Breezy'
Chris Brown announces new album: BREEZY News Wire NGR:
Chris Brown announces new album: BREEZY
Wizkid Only African Set to Feature on Chris Brown Album Talk Glitz:
Wizkid Only African Set to Feature on Chris Brown Album
Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, EE Live:
Chris Brown set to feature Wizkid on new album, 'Breezy'


   More Picks
1 IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerian Students’ Association, NANS Threatens To Shut Down All International Airports Over Prolonged Lecturers, ASUU’s Strike - Sahara Reporters, 3 hours ago
3 Nigeria’s next president deserves pity - By: Fredrick Nwabufo - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
4 UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
5 Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang retires from international football as Gabon's all-time leading scorer - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Five-year-old boy drowns during swimming lesson organised by his school in Lagos - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family - Naija News, 17 hours ago
8 I saw human parts stacked across the hut- Man shares terrifying story of how he escaped from a ritualist den in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 FAAN Launches App For Airport Taxi - Leadership, 21 hours ago
10 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info