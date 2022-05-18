Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Amotekun arrests two friends in Osun for allegedly gang raping girl, filming her
News photo The Point  - BY TIMOTHY AGBOR, OSOGBO Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network Agency, codenamed “Amotekun Corps” in Osun State, have apprehended two young men for allegedly gang raping a teenage girl and filming her during the act.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

