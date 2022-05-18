Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anyone still enforcing Monday sit-at-home is not a genuine IPOB member and doesn?t deserve any mercy - IPOB
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has stated that those enforcing sit-at-home in South East are criminals and not working towards the Biafra agenda.
 

The statement by IPOB comes aft

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

