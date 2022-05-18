Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
“I no know say money dey Ashewo” — Lady quits her day job to become a runs girl after making N50k in one night (video)
The Dabigal Blog
- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to disclose that she has quit her day job as a sales representative to become a full-time runs girl.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
More Picks
1
Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo -
Legit,
19 hours ago
2
Native doctor spotted in viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
3
Europa League final: All you need to know about Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
4
Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike -
Legit,
10 hours ago
5
IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG -
Nigerian Tribune,
11 hours ago
6
2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president -
Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
7
Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects -
The Nation,
13 hours ago
8
2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
9
How Buhari Government Robbed Me Of Victory In 2019 Elections – Ex-Vice President, Atiku -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
10
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
