“I no know say money dey Ashewo” — Lady quits her day job to become a runs girl after making N50k in one night (video)
News photo The Dabigal Blog  - A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to disclose that she has quit her day job as a sales representative to become a full-time runs girl.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

