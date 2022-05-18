Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Gospel artiste, Dunsin Oyekan remembers his wife three years after her demise
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Popular Gospel artiste, Dunsin Oyekan, has taken to his Instagram page to remember his wife, Doyin, who passed away exactly three years ago today, May 18.
Late Doyin died on May 18, 2
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Olajide TV:
Gospel Singer, Dunsin Oyekan Remembers His Wife Three Years After Her Death
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Gospel Singer, Dunsin Oyekan Remembers His Wife Three Years After Her Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
News Breakers:
Gospel Singer, Dunsin Oyekan Remembers His Wife Three Years After Her Death
Naija News:
Dunsin Oyekan Remembers His Wife Three Years After Her Death
Tori News:
Gospel Artiste, Dunsin Oyekan Remembers Late Wife After Three years
More Picks
1
UEL final: How Aaron Ramsey reacted after missing penalty in Rangers’ defeat to Frankfurt -
Daily Post,
5 hours ago
2
Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike -
Legit,
17 hours ago
3
Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
4
2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
5
President Buhari Reacts To Kano Gas Explosion, Prays For Victims And Family -
Naija News,
14 hours ago
6
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
7
Only Buhari can determine fate of Malami, Ngige, other ministers who withdrew resignation letters - Lai Muhammed -
The Street Journal,
18 hours ago
8
Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
9
Sad! Pregnant Abuja lady dies weeks after her baby shower -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
10
2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board -
The Herald,
24 hours ago
