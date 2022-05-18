Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari Will Decide What To Do About Malami, Ngige, Other Ministers Who Dropped Presidential Ambitions – Lai Mohammed
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will decide on what to do with ministers who decided to drop their presidential ambition after he (Buhari) directed them to resign their ...

