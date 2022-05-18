Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide

The National Association of Nigerian Students, (NANS) in conjunction with the National Association of University Students have threatened to shutdown all the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports The Punch:
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports
ASUU Strike: NANS threatens airports lockdown Top Naija:
ASUU Strike: NANS threatens airports lockdown
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports The Eagle Online:
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports News Breakers:
Strike: NANS to shut down all international airports
ASUU Strike: NANS to cripple aviation services, shut down all international airports Tunde Ednut:
ASUU Strike: NANS to cripple aviation services, shut down all international airports
Strike: NANS To Shut Down All International Airports Infotrust News:
Strike: NANS To Shut Down All International Airports
ASUU Strike: NANS to cripple aviation services, shut down all international airports Within Nigeria:
ASUU Strike: NANS to cripple aviation services, shut down all international airports


   More Picks
1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 2023: I’ll devolve power to states, LGAs – Atiku promises Kaduna delegates - The Herald, 23 hours ago
3 Native doctor spotted in viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
5 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 12 hours ago
6 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
7 Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects - The Nation, 15 hours ago
8 2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board - The Herald, 19 hours ago
9 Deborah?s murder: File charges reflecting the gravity of the situation - NBA tells Sokoto government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 ASUU strike: NANS threatens to shutdown airports nationwide - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info