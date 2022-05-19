Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Obaseki: Nigeria’s future bleak with oil-dependent economy
Nigerian Observer  - BENIN CITY – The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has decried the country’s over-dependence on crude oil, restating the need to enhance the nation’s global competitiveness through increased investment in agriculture.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

