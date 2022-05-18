Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - On-air personality Gabriel Akhuetie and his wife have welcomed a son after "4 miscarriages and so many challenges".

 

Gabriel, who works with Correct FM, announced the ne

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OAP Gabriel and wife welcome first child after four miscarriages The Info NG:
OAP Gabriel and wife welcome first child after four miscarriages
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years Yaba Left Online:
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years
Gabriel Akhuetie and wife finally welcome baby boy Top Naija:
Gabriel Akhuetie and wife finally welcome baby boy
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years The Dabigal Blog:
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome a baby boy after four miscarriages in 2yrs Instablog 9ja:
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome a baby boy after four miscarriages in 2yrs
Testimony: Nigerian OAP Gabriel Akhuetie And Wife Become Parents After 4 Miscarriages Motherhood In-Style:
Testimony: Nigerian OAP Gabriel Akhuetie And Wife Become Parents After 4 Miscarriages
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years Naija Parrot:
OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years


   More Picks
1 Deep down, I want this as my album cover: Burna Boy reacts to Portable's photo - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Native doctor spotted in viral video preparing a charm for a Nigerian Pastor (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Europa League final: All you need to know about Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Prophet predicts Peter Obi to win PDP presidential ticket, rules out Atiku, Wike - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 IPOB: No plan to ban Facebook over incitement ― FG - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
6 2023: Amaechi promises to revamp Nigerian economy through agriculture if elected president - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
7 Police repel bandits’ attack in Katsina communities, kill six suspects - The Nation, 13 hours ago
8 2022 Hajj: Anyone above 65 years will not be allowed into Saudi Arabia, says board - The Herald, 17 hours ago
9 How Buhari Government Robbed Me Of Victory In 2019 Elections – Ex-Vice President, Atiku - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
10 OAP Gabriel Akhuetie and wife welcome baby boy after suffering 4 miscarriages in 2 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info