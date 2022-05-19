Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imported vehicles: Customs to redeploy controversial e-valuation policy Friday
News photo The Punch  - The Nigeria Customs Service has concluded plans to redeploy the suspended electronic valuation policy for imported vehicles on Friday, it has been learnt.

15 hours ago
Customs: We’ll redeploy e-valuation policy on imported vehicles Friday The Cable:
Customs to introduce controversial electronic valuation policy Ripples Nigeria:
Imported Vehicles: Customs To Redeploy Controversial E-Valuation Policy Friday The Nigeria Lawyer:
Customs To Redeploy Controversial E-valuation Policy On Imported Vehicles Economic Confidential:
Customs: We will redeploy e-valuation policy on imported vehicles Friday Tunde Ednut:
Customs: We will redeploy e-valuation policy on imported vehicles Friday Within Nigeria:
